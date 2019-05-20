College Admissions Bribe Scandal: Mastermind Told White Students to Lie About Race

New reports claim that college admissions scam mastermind William “Rick” Singer told white students to lie about their race on their college applications.

According to a report from the New York Post, college admissions scandal mastermind William “Rick” Singer encouraged white clients to lie about their child’s race on their college applications. According to Singer, not doing so would put their children at a “competitive disadvantage” to other students.

The source that provided this information claimed that Singer had one student apply to colleges as a Native American. However, the student had no Native American ancestry. “There was nothing Native American about this kid,” the source said.

Singer plead guilty to multiple charges related to a wide-ranging scandal that involved celebrities like Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman as well as major business leaders.

Assistant US Attorney Eric Rosen said in March that Singer had a pattern of lying about student’s ethnicities in order to increase their chance of college admission.

As a part of the scandal, Singer transferred a large sum in bribes from parents to athletic coaches who would classify the client’s child as an athletic recruit, even if the child did not play the sport. Singer also hired adult standardized test experts to take tests like the SAT and ACT for the students. In some cases, Singer had children manipulate mental health professionals so that they could be classified as needing extra time on college entrance exams. In those cases, an exam proctor hired by Singer would correct the student’s wrong answers before submission to increase their score.

