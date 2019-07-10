Republican Candidate Sues Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Blocking Him on Twitter

Joseph Saladino, a Republican congressional candidate in New York’s 11th district, is suing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after she blocked him on Twitter, in response to a recent ruling by a judge stating that President Donald Trump is not allowed to block people on the platform.

An appeals court in New York today ruled in favor of anti-Trump Twitter users who alleged that because President Trump uses the platform to conduct official business, it is unconstitutional for him to prevent citizens from using the platform to communicate with him by blocking them.

Joseph Saladino, a Republican congressional candidate in Staten Island, reacted to the ruling by announcing his own lawsuit — against Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, who he says has blocked him.

Saladino a YouTube star who goes by “Joey Salads” on the platform, announced his lawsuit on social media earlier today.

“I have officially filed my lawsuit against AOC for blocking me on twitter” said Saladino. “Trump is not allowed to block people, will the standards apply equally? Stay tuned to find out!”

Saladino also called out the left for holding double standards on the issue:

“* Trump sued for blocking people* The Left: Cheers. *I sue AOC for same reason to prove a point* The Left: You are a Snowflake.”

In a video on his YouTube channel, Saladino said he filed the lawsuit to find out if “the standards apply equally.”

Saladino, a Republican, is running for Congress in New York’s 11th district. He is the first major YouTube personality to run for national office in the U.S. His videos, which typically feature pranks and social experiments, have attracted controversy in the past.

Saladino says he will use his “reach of over 10 million followers and 1 billion views per year, to work for New York District 11.”

His campaign website also condemns the “anti-American, anti-working-class agenda the Democrat Party is pursuing.”

