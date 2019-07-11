University of Texas at Austin Will Offer Free Tuition for Low Income Families

The University of Texas at Austin announced this week that it will offer free tuition to students from families that earn less than $65,000 per year.

According to a report by ABC News, UT Austin announced on Tuesday that they will offer free tuition for students from families that meet certain financial requirements. In order to be eligible, students must come from families that earn less than $65,000.

The University of Texas System’s Board of Regents established a Permanent University Fund with an estimated value of $160 million for the program. The fund will directly go towards the tuition for eligible students.

Kevin Eltife, chairman of the University of Texas System Board of Regents, said in a statement that the new policy will make UT Austin accessible to students of various socioeconomic backgrounds. “Recognizing both the need for improved access to higher education and the high value of a UT Austin degree, we are dedicating a distribution from the Permanent University Fund to establish an endowment that will directly benefit students and make their degrees more affordable,” Eltife said.

Breitbart News reported in June that leftist groups at UT Austin were threatening to dox students for participating in on-campus conservative students organizations. “Doxing” refers to the release of a person’s private information such as a phone number or home address. Those who choose to release the personal information of others in this manner are usually acting with malicious intent.

Hey #UT23!

Do you wanna be famous? If you join YCT or Turning Point USA, you just might be. Your name and more could end up on an article like one of these 👇https://t.co/kJq6zJHwEGhttps://t.co/AGa4n2tHfC So be sure to make smart choices at #UTOrientation — Bevo MCCCXII (@Bevo1312) June 6, 2019

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more campus updates.