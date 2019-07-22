Decrowned ‘Miss Michigan’ Kathy Zhu: ‘There Is a Bias Against Conservative Voices’

Conservative student Kathy Zhu appeared on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight on Friday to discuss Miss World America’s recent decision to strip her of the “Miss Michigan” title over his political views.

Kathy Zhu, a student at the University of Michigan, appeared on Breitbart News Tonight on Friday the relationship between the revocation of her “Miss Michigan” title and her conservative worldview. Breitbart News reported over the weekend that Zhu would lose her title as “Miss Michigan” because she had made “offensive” social media posts in the past.

“The director reached out to me through text and email saying that I had been basically decrowned because I have made racist, Islamophobic, insensitive tweets, which I completely denied. That’s when everything happened,” Zhu said.

Zhu argued that the label “racist” has lost its meaning as a result of its aggressive overuse by leftists. “It’s crazy how they can just throw that word so easily now. It delegitimizes the word itself…I just want people to know that there is a bias against conservative voices,” Zhu continued.

Zhu came under fire for her response to a booth that was set up on her campus for “World Hijab Day.” The student faced criticism after pointing out that the hijab is a symbol of oppression for women around the world. “There is a ‘try a hijab on’ booth at my college campus. So you’re telling me that it’s now just a fashion accessory and not a religious thing? Or are you just trying to get women used to being oppressed under Islam?” Zhu wrote in a tweet.

In the aftermath of the decision to revoke her crown, Zhu took to Twitter and encouraged her followers to sit down and find common ground with those with whom they disagree.

This week’s challenge: sit down with someone on the opposite side of the political spectrum and discuss your similarities and differences. If we do this, I bet we’ll find common ground. Let’s try to understand each other’s point of view and express our constructive criticism. — Kathy Zhu (@PoliticalKathy) July 21, 2019

