Tulsi Gabbard to Tucker Carlson: Lawsuit Confronts Google’s ‘Unchecked Power’

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI 2nd District) stated in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson that she wants her lawsuit against Google to highlight the “unchecked power” of Big Tech.

Speaking to Fox News host Tucker Carlson in a recent interview, Democratic Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard stated that she hopes her lawsuit against Google will show that the Masters of the Universe in Silicon Valley have too much power and influence. She claimed during the interview that Congress must act to regulate these tech giants.

Gabbard stated during the interview: “This is really about the unchecked power these big tech monopolies have over our public discourse and how this is a real threat to our freedom of speech and to our fair elections.” Gabbard continued to explain her reasoning for taking a lawsuit against Google, stating: “So this really isn’t about me, it’s about taking action on behalf of the American people. Because we got to understand here if Google can do this to me, as a sitting member of Congress running for the highest office in the land, that means they can do this to any candidate running for any office around the country and frankly to any person in this country.”

Gabbard claims in her lawsuit that multiple news reports indicated that she was the most-searched candidate on Google after the first Democratic primary debate on June 26. “Then, without any explanation, Google suspended Tulsi’s Google Ads account,” her office said in a statement, calling Google’s actions “arbitrary and capricious.” She is now suing the company for alleged “election interference.”

“Google’s discriminatory actions against my campaign are reflective of how dangerous their complete dominance over internet search is, and how the increasing dominance of big tech companies over our public discourse threatens our core American values,” Gabbard said in a statement. “This is a threat to free speech, fair elections and to our democracy, and I intend to fight back on behalf of all Americans.”

Gabbard stated during the interview with Carson that Google’s secretive algorithms and lack of transparency gives the company the ability to regulate certain “voices” with impunity. “Google is controlling when you type into that Google search box what pops up, the information you see,” she said. Gabbard’s lawsuit cites reporting on Google by Breitbart News in its complaint.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com