CNN Targets Competitors on YouTube, Twitch, with Copyright Claims

YouTubers attempting to cover the recent Democrat debates have been hit with a wave of copyright strikes from CNN, forcing many videos off the platform.

Those affected include liberal and left-leaning channels, according to a report from ReclaimTheNet. They include David Pakman and Kyle Kulinski.

“I was up until 4am prepping a comprehensive debate breakdown for all of you lovely folks” wrote Kyle Kulinski, host of the popular Secular Talk channel, which boasts over 700,000 subscribers.

“Out of maybe a dozen videos, CNN is jacking all revenue from 10, because they include small clips from the debate.”

I was up until 4am prepping a comprehensive debate breakdown for all of you lovely folks. Out of maybe a dozen videos, CNN is jacking all revenue from 10, because they include small clips from the debate. (2/4) pic.twitter.com/UIR1FIszIu — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) August 1, 2019

A CNN spokesman hit back on Twitter, saying that use of clips from the debate constituted “piracy.” Critics of CNN say the clips are protected under U.S. copyright exceptions, which include provisions that protect the unauthorized user of third-party content for purposes of criticism, commentary, and news reporting among other reasons.

It’s streaming for free on https://t.co/Kna2ogagFk and via the cnn apps – mobile and OTT. Of course you can’t pirate content we spent millions and millions to produce. — Matt Dornic (@mdornic) July 31, 2019

ReclaimTheNet also reports that numerous prominent users of the live-streaming platform Twitch were also kicked out of their accounts for 24 hours as a result of CNN copyright claims:

Twitch streamers who covered the debates were also hit with CNN copyright claims including Destiny, Hasan Piker, and Trihex. The claims resulted in these streamers being suspended from Twitch for 24 hours.

“The content we produce including debates is acceptable under fair use” wrote David Pakman, one of the progressive YouTubers who was hit by the copyright strikes.

“But of course we don’t have your money to fight it into court. Most networks seem to understand the public value of commentary on debates and don’t become punitive in the way CNN does. Sad.”

Are you an insider at YouTube, Google, Facebook or any other tech company who wants to confidentially reveal wrongdoing or political bias at your company? Reach out to Allum Bokhari at his secure email address allumbokhari@protonmail.com.

