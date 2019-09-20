Matthew McConaughey Will Make $6,000 as University of Texas Film Professor

Actor Matthew McConaughey, who was recently promoted to “professor of practice” at the University of Texas at Austin, will earn just $6,000 to teach a film course at the university this fall.

McConaughey, who has served as an instructor at the university since 2015, has officially joined the film school faculty at the University of Texas at Austin. McConaughey, a graduate of the school, won an Academy Award for his role in the 2013 film Dallas Buyers Club.

According to a report by The College Fix, McConaughey will make only $6,000 for each course that he teaches. This fall, McConaughey is co-teaching a course entitled “Advanced Producing: Script to Screen” with another instructor.

McConaughey’s faculty profile states that he is a “professor of practice” in the university’s Moody College of Communication. The profile lists the various films that McConaughey has studied with students since his arrival at the university in 2015.

“McConaughey joined the faculty in the Department of Radio-Television-Film in fall 2019 after serving as a visiting instructor since 2015, when he began co-teaching the “Script to Screen” film production class with lecturer and director Scott Rice,” the profile reads. “McConaughey developed the course’s curriculum, which provides a unique, behind-the-scenes view of each stage of a film’s production.”

