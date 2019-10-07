Twitter Apologizes for Allowing ‘Die Trump’ to Trend in Turkey

Twitter apologized on Monday for briefly allowing the phrase “Mahvolursun Trump,” which roughly translates as “Die Trump” to trend in Turkey.

“This phrase should not have appeared in trends, and we’re sorry for this mistake. At times, we do prevent certain content from trending and we have now done so with this trend,” a Twitter spokesperson told Breitbart News.

The phrase began to trend after Turkish Twitter users reacted with anger to President Donald Trump’s promise to “totally destroy and obliterate the economy of Turkey” if the country did anything “off-limits” following the U.S. pullout from Northern Syria.

….the captured ISIS fighters and families. The U.S. has done far more than anyone could have ever expected, including the capture of 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. It is time now for others in the region, some of great wealth, to protect their own territory. THE USA IS GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

“As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!),” said the President.

“They must, with Europe and others, watch over the captured ISIS fighters and families. The U.S. has done far more than anyone could have ever expected, including the capture of 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. It is time now for others in the region, some of great wealth, to protect their own territory. THE USA IS GREAT!”

In response, Turkish politician Doğu Perinçek, chairman of the left-wing nationalist Patriotic Party, tweeted “Mr. Trump you can destroy only USA,” along with the hashtag “#MahvolursunTrump,” (“Die Trump”) which subsequently trended on Turkish Twitter.

Numerous angered Turkish Twitter users posted to the hashtags, with comments including “you are doomed to be destroyed,” “snake Trump,” and “Yankee go home!”

The trend has now been stopped by Twitter.

