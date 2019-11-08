Columbia Prof. Resigns over Push for Transgender in ‘Romeo & Juliet’

Columbia University Professor Andrei Serban, who fled communism in Romania, resigned from the university over concerns that it has become communist. The breaking point for Serban was a push on campus for a transgender student to be cast as Juliet in Romeo & Juliet.

Serban cited several issues with Columbia’s current state of affairs. He gave several examples of the growing “social justice” dogma at Columbia, including a campaign to have a transgender student cast in one of the lead roles in a campus production of Romeo & Juliet.

Serban claims that he ultimately decided to resign after reflecting on the campus’ response to the controversy surrounding the Romeo & Juliet production, which took place earlier this year.

Serban recalled a hiring meeting during which he was told that he was not permitted to hire a white, male candidate for an open position.

It was at this meeting that the dean of the art school told them that there were “too many white professors, too many heterosexual men,” and that it would be best to hire a minority or a woman, or a gay man. Serban, who was the director of the hiring committee, says that he was told that it could not be someone like him because he is a man that has been “married, a heterosexual man who has children.”

