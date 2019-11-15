Princeton and Brown Drop ‘Culturally Biased’ Graduate School Exam

Two Ivy League Universities announced recently that they are dropping the GRE requirement for graduate program applicants over concerns that the exam is “culturally biased.”

According to a report by Campus Reform, both Princeton University and Brown University are abandoning the GRE requirement for graduate students over concerns that it makes it more difficult to put together a “diverse” class.

This isn’t the first time that American colleges have done away with standardized testing over concerns that they restrict the applicant pool. Breitbart News reported in September that Colorado College was abandoning its SAT requirement for applicants to “increase the diversity of its student body.”

Renita Miller, associate dean for access, diversity and inclusion for the graduate school at Princeton, said that the removal of the GRE requirement will make it possible for Princeton to receive a more “diverse” group of candidates.

“Universities like Princeton have done a good job at expanding and diversifying their undergraduate populations,” Miller said in a university press release. “If we want to make similar strides on the graduate level, we must find new ways to recruit and enroll graduate students who may be the first in their families to attend college, and from low-income and underrepresented backgrounds.”

Brown University Graduate School Dean Andrew G. Campbell made similar remarks about how standardized tests decrease the “diversity” of applicant pools.

“The future success of graduate education at Brown depends on the diverse, innovative and intellectually independent candidates we admit and the varied skill sets they bring to their disciplines,” Campbell said. “By removing the Graduate School’s GRE requirement and allowing programs to decide whether to require the exam, we will broaden the talent pool of students who apply to and have access to graduate education at Brown.”

