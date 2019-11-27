Watch: Macalester College Students Say Thanksgiving Is an ‘Unethical’ Holiday

Students at Macalester College in Minnesota told a reporter from the College Fix this week that Thanksgiving is an “unethical” holiday.

A reporter from The College Fix asked students at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, if they think it is ethically appropriate for Americans to celebrate Thanksgiving. Many students said that the celebration of Thanksgiving is inappropriate and “unethical.”

“I think that Thanksgiving has been misconstrued a lot, especially in textbooks,” one student says in the video. “It’s kind of just based off of the genocide of indigenous people and I don’t really think that we actually give thanks on Thanksgiving, we just eat a bunch of food and it’s just a bunch of capitalist bullshit.”

“What do Americans do except for celebrate unethical holidays,” another student adds. After she was asked to expand upon her claim, she argued that Columbus Day and “Christmas break” are also unethical.

“The history of the holiday is obviously not the best. And it’s very violent and oppressive.” another student said. “But if you are celebrating the value of gratefulness and friendship and love and family, then I think that’s a different story.

Breitbart News reported this week that progressive activists are working to convince students that the Thanksgiving story is myth. “Thanksgiving became a national holiday during the administration of President Abraham Lincoln, and the myth of familial relations between colonial settlers and Native Americans has persisted in American culture ever since,” a report in Education Week reads.