Analyst: Apple Will Introduce Phone with No Charging Port in 2021

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated in a new investor note that Apple plans to introduce four new OLED iPhone models in 2020 and a new iPhone with no lightning port in 2021, which will “provide the completely wireless experience.” The Lightning port, the only port on most newer iPhones, is used for charging or connecting accessories like headphones.

9To5Mac reports that Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in a new investor note that Silicon Valley tech giant Apple has plans to release four new OLED iPhone models in 2020, and a new model with no lightning charging port in 2021.

Kuo is predicting that Apple will introduce one 5.4-inch, two 6.1-inch, and one 6.7-inch OLED screen iPhone models in 2020, all four of which will have 5G connectivity. Aside from size, the main difference between these models will be camera technology.

Kuo stated that the 5.4-inch OLED iPhone will have a dual-camera setup on the rear camera, the lower-end 6.1-inch iPhone will have a similar dual-camera system but the higher-end 6.1-inch model and the 6.7-inch model will have a triple-lens camera system as well as time-of-flight 3D sensing technology. Kuo stated that the 2020 OLED iPhones will have a form factor “similar to the iPhone 4.”

Kuo is predicting that a followup to the iPhone SE 2 will be launched in 2021 as well as a new iPhone without lightning connectivity. This will “provide the completely wireless experience,” according to Kuo, meaning the phone will not have any ports whatsoever.

If Kuo’s supply chain sources are correct, this will result in a total of five new iPhone models in 2020, an LCD iPhone SE 2 during the first half of the year and the four OLED models in the fall. The iPhone SE 2 is expected to launch in the first half of 2021 with updates to the rest of the lineup in the fall.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com