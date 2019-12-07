Survey: Almost Half of Conservative Students Claim Their Profs Rant Against Donald Trump

A new survey suggests that professors at American colleges and universities are frequently using their classrooms to rant against President Donald Trump. The survey polled over 1,000 conservative college students around the country, finding that almost 50 percent had experienced anti-Trump rants in the classroom.

According to a survey commissioned by The College Fix, almost 50 percent of Republican college students claim that their professors use class time to criticize President Trump.

The survey, which was conducted by College Pulse, revealed that 46 percent of Republican students said that their professors are openly engaging in leftist activism in the classroom. For students majoring in the social sciences, the arts, and the humanities, this percentage was even higher.

Students were encouraged to provide comments on their experiences with activist professors. One student noted that his professor cried in class after Trump was elected. Another student said that their professor forced them to watch CNN for 30 minutes during class time.

“CU boulder is a great spot if you want to hear bullshit from professors about how bad this country is,” one student from the University of Colorado Boulder wrote. “Literally had one teacher cry in class when he got elected. I payed to learn, not hear propaganda from professors.”

“There was one class where it was like everyday the professor had something new to criticize him for like they were just watching CNN 30 minutes before being at work and blabbing about whatever bs they were talking about that day,” one student from Clemson added.

One student from Central Michigan University said that even their French professor used class time to bash President Trump. “I don’t care if you like him or not but when I’m in French class I would prefer to talk about French stuff. Maybe even French politics but I’m not paying you $25 an hour to give me your opinion about politics.”