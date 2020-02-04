‘Flat Out Racist:’ Campus Leftists Attack Quotes from Democrat Candidates When Attributed to Trump

Leftist college students quickly rejected quotes from 2020 Democratic presidential candidates when told by a reporter that they were said by President Donald Trump. One student called a Joe Biden quote “flat out racist” when it was attributed to Trump.

Campus watchdog group Campus Reform published a series of interviews with students this week in which leftist college students criticized quotes from Democratic presidential candidates when they were falsely told that they had been said by President Trump.

“The other side is going to put y’all back in chains,” Joe Biden said back in 2012. When told that President Trump made that remark, the students were outraged.

“That’s just flat out racist,” one student said. “We should get a new president, probably. We shouldn’t have someone like that as a role model for kids,” another candidate said.

“When Palestine and Hamas put rocket launchers next to hospitals and schools, they are using civilians to protect their military. I believe Israel has a right at the point to defend itself,” Elizabeth Warren said.

“I think [Trump] needs to use more peaceful language,” one student said in response.

“What if I told you that all of these quotes were from 2020 Democratic candidates?” the reporter said at the end of the video.

The interviews, which were conducted by Campus Reform’s Cabot Phillips, were highlighted during a recent broadcast of Fox & Friends.

“Look, you can’t expect students to know every quote that every person has said and that’s not the point,” Phillips said during his appearance on the program.

“The point is more of the conditioning element that happens on campus, where students are discouraged from having conversations about the different candidates, what they stand for, and they…don’t make up their own minds,” Phillips added.

