Kent State ‘Gun Girl’ Kaitlin Bennett Confronted by Protest Mob at Ohio University

Kent State “gun girl” Kaitlin Bennett was confronted by a mob of protesters during her visit to Ohio University on Monday. According to the university, “She drew a large crowd of people, many with opposing viewpoints, who also chose to exercise their first amendment rights.”

According to a report by USA Today, conservative activist Kaitlin Bennett was mobbed by a group of students during a visit this week to Ohio Univerity. Bennett is perhaps best known for posing with a gun for graduation photos in 2018. Since then, Bennett has traveled to campuses around the country to discuss hot-button issues with progressive college students.

Bennett posted a video of her encounter with the Ohio University mob to her Twitter account on Monday. In the video, hundreds of students circle around Bennett as she tries to make her way through campus in a car driven by a black student. At one point, the video shows a member of the mob splashing the vehicle’s occupants with liquid.

At one point during her visit, Bennett announced that she would encourage President Trump to strip federal funding from universities that don’t protect students from outrage mobs.

“This is what happens when a Trump supporter goes to a college campus,” Bennett said during the video. “I think @realDonaldTrump should strip funding from universities like this that harbor terrorists.”

Another video appears to show the mob action before Bennett reached the vehicle:

The Ohio University Police Department released a statement on Monday about Bennett’s visit to campus. The department claimed that they closely monitored Bennett’s visit to ensure that the rights of all students were protected.

Early this afternoon an activist appeared unexpectedly on the Ohio University campus in Athens and engaged in Constitutionally protected activity. She drew a large crowd of people, many with opposing viewpoints, who also chose to exercise their first amendment rights. Ohio University police officers were present throughout the incident to protect everyone’s rights and safety; other than keeping streets and other public rights of way clear, no police officers asked anyone to leave at any point in time. Contrary to allegations circulating on social media, the incident did not rise to the level of a riot. There was strong language, and allegations that some unknown person(s) in the crowd splashed water, but there were no reported injuries or violence, and no one was arrested during the event. It should be noted that the police department received no prior notice of the activist’s plans. Although such notice is not required, the lack of it deprived the department of the ability to plan staffing levels. As a result, the officers on duty had to prioritize their response to the events as they unfolded, rightly putting everyone’s personal safety ahead of all other concerns.

Hi @GovMikeDeWine! A young woman was assaulted by a mob on the campus of Ohio University yesterday, while police stood by and watched Is this how young women should expect to be treated at publicly-funded institutions in your state? — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 18, 2020

