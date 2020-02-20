Warren and Sanders Dominate Ivy League Political Donations

A study of presidential campaign donations by university and college professors around the nation revealed that almost two-thirds of the donations from Ivy League professors went to Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

According to a study by the College Fix, Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are the most popular presidential candidates amongst Ivy League professors.

The study, which was published this week, revealed that the majority of Ivy League professors donated to either Warren or Sanders. Together, the pair accounts for almost two-thirds of all donations from the Ivy League. Meanwhile, only 0.7 percent of all Ivy League donations, a total of $11,748, have gone to Donald Trump.

Warren, a U.S. Senator from Massachusetts, collected 36 percent of all contributions made to major presidential candidates between 2017 and 2020, according to data collected from the Federal Elections Commission. The next closest Ivy League fundraiser was Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who collected 26.6 percent of all the contributions donated to presidential candidates. Together, Warren and Sanders make up nearly two-thirds of all donations from individuals associated with the Ivy league. Over the past four years, Ivy League employees have donated just over $1.7 million to presidential candidates, with Harvard University contributing the most at $521,000.

Warren has taught at two Ivy League law schools. Warren joined the faculty of the University of Pennslyvania Law School in 1987 before moving onto Harvard Law School in 1992.

Breitbart News reported in December that Sanders is the preferred presidential candidate amongst college students. In the poll, 22.5 percent of students said that they preferred Senator Sanders. President Trump came in second place with 17.3 percent.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more campus trends.