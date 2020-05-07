Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Tapped to ‘Reimagine’ New York State Post-Pandemic

MarketWatch reports that Eric Schmidt, former chief executive of Google and Clinton lackey, has been tasked by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) to “reimagine” the post-pandemic state.

Schmidt will reportedly lead a blue-ribbon commission where he will focus on changing New York state’s approach to a range of issues, including “telehealth, remote learning and expanding broadband access.”

Meanwhile, according to the report, Gov. Cuomo has tapped the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to “reimagine education.”

This news comes just days after a feature in the New York Times about Schmidt’s longtime ambition to insert himself into the workings of the U.S. government, particularly in matters of national defense.

Via the New York Times:

Four years later, Mr. Schmidt, 65, has channeled his blunt assessment of the military’s tech failings into a personal campaign to revamp America’s defense forces with more engineers, more software and more A.I. In the process, the tech billionaire, who left Google last year, has reinvented himself as the prime liaison between Silicon Valley and the national security community.