GOP Politician and YouTube Star Joey Salads Banned by Twitter

Joe Saladino, better known by his stage name Joey Salads, a YouTube comedian who recently ran in the Republican Congressional primary to represent Staten Island (NY-11), has been banned by Twitter.

A Twitter spokeswoman confirmed to Breitbart News that Salads has been banned for alleged “platform manipulation.” The spokeswoman did not specify which acts in particular violated the policy.

Salads, who hosts the Raging Patriot podcast on YouTube, says he is planning to run for office again and that the Twitter ban would stop him from reaching voters and supporters.

“I was wanting to build my Twitter up, my social media up over the next few years, run for office again with millions of political followers. I was on the track for that. Can’t do that anymore,” said Salads in a YouTube video.

Salads said he was getting nearly 200 million impressions on his Twitter account per month before the ban.

“This screws me up… I was using all of those followers, pushing them over to this YouTube account, pushing them over to my podcast. And now, guess what, I’m screwed — because I’m not going to be able to grow anymore. I was relying on Twitter for my growth. The YouTube algorithm sucked, the Facebook algorithm sucks.”

Salads said that if the issue isn’t resolved by Twitter, he would sue the company.

“I’m trying to reach out to some people to see if we can get this fixed, hopefully. If not, then I guess I’ll have to go through with a lawsuit because I wouldn’t really have much of a choice.”

You can subscribe to Salads’ podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google Play, and other platforms.