Emory and Henry College Offers Drive-Through Campus Tours Due to Pandemic

Emory & Henry College in Virginia has invited prospective students to tour their campuses from their vehicles. The modified campus tour is just one of many ways American universities and colleges have adjusted their programming in response to the ongoing Chinese virus pandemic.

According to a local news report, Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia, has devised a new way for students to tour their campuses that upholds social distancing measures. Prospective students have been invited to tour the campus from their cars with the guidance of a YouTube video created by students that typically offer campus tours.

“While our buildings are closed, our campus is open for you to see! We want you to know this is an option to continue your college search process. You are more than welcome to drive through or walk our campus—at a safe distance—any time for a mental health break and fresh air,” the college’s website reads.

Emory & Henrey President Dr. John W. Wells explained that he decided to keep their campus open so that prospective students would have the opportunity to continue their college search during the pandemic.

“While our buildings are closed, our campus is open for students to see,” Wells said. “We respect the Virginia governor’s orders to stay at home to stop the spread of COVID-19, and we want families to know this is an option to continue your college search process.”

Breitbart News reported earlier in May that the University of California, San Diego, plans to utilize rapid testing kits to mitigate the spread of the virus when campus reopens this fall. The university will also offer “isolation housing” for students that test positive for the virus.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.