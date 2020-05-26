Cal State U. Refuses to Lower Fall Tuition Despite Classes Remaining Online

The Cal State University system announced this week that it will not lower tuition for students across its 23 campuses this fall despite its decision to keep classes online. A majority of college students claim that the quality of their education declined when their courses moved online in March. Cal State Students will even be expected to pay campus-based fees for the fall semester.

According to a report by the College Fix, California State University will not lower its tuition for the fall semester despite its announcement that classes will continue online for the remainder of the calendar year. The university system claims that the decision to keep classes online was made to mitigate the spread of the Chinese virus.

Cal State spokesperson Toni Molle told the College Fix this week that the university system will not lower tuition. Molle even suggested that students will still be required to pay “campus-based mandatory fees” even though they will be taking their classes from home.

“There are no plans to reduce tuition and campus-based mandatory fees at this time,” Molle said. “One of the benefits of announcing our planning now is to allow for additional professional development opportunities for faculty and staff over the summer which lead to the best possible learning experience that we can provide for students.”

Breitbart News reported in April that 77 percent of college students believe that the quality of their education declined when their courses moved online in March.

Breitbart News reported last week that New York University Professor Scott Galloway’s prediction about the future of higher education. Galloway, who had previously predicted that Amazon would purchase Whole Foods, argues that a few elite universities will monopolize higher education. Galloway argues that many universities and colleges are in a period of “hallucination” about their tuition prices.

“At universities, we’re having constant meetings, and we’ve all adopted this narrative of ‘This is unprecedented, and we’re in this together,’ which is Latin for ‘We’re not lowering our prices, bitches,’” Galloway said. “Universities are still in a period of consensual hallucination with each saying, ‘We’re going to maintain these prices for what has become, overnight, a dramatically less compelling product offering.’”