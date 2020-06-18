UCLA Petition Defends Prof Who Refused to Delay Exam for Black Students

A group of students is defending UCLA Professor Gordon Klein, who was placed on leave after he denied a request to postpone a final exam for black students. Student activists at universities and colleges around the nation have demanded lenient grading and postponed exams for black students in response to the social unrest that has followed the death of George Floyd.

According to a report by Campus Reform, students at UCLA have created a petition to defend accounting lecturer Gordon Klein, who was placed on leave over his refusal to postpone an exam for Black students.

Breitbart News reported last week that Klein placed on leave after over 20,000 students signed a petition that called for his termination. The petition argued that Klein “mocked” a student that demanded that Klein’s accounting exam be postponed.

Over 66,000 students signed a petition this week in defense of Klein. The petition, which is titled “Justice for UCLA Professor Gordon Klein,” condemns the students that called for Klein’s termination.

We must not allow UCLA and other schools tolerate hate and discrimination. This precedent of the ‘cancel culture’ being allowed to inject their wishes and beliefs to fire and suspend anyone at notice based on signatures and emails of people that do not uphold UCLA Andersen School of Management’s character statement to share success and collaboration, to think fearlessly and drive change using a values-based approach.

The petition argues that Klein responded appropriately to the irrational request for him to postpone his exam for a specific group of students.

The original student e-mailer did not openly discuss or collaborate with Prof. Klein’s genuine questions to create and share success. The original petitioners were not fearless when it came to finding real solutions to the real problem, they were fearful and decided to silence the dissenting opinion. Professor Gordon Klein was using a values-based approach in his leadership style, highlighting that he values equality for all, no matter their race, color, or origin just as MLK would have wanted to make a positive change that has a ‘no harm’ solution.

Breitbart News reported last week that the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education penned a letter in defense of Klein’s constitutional right to free speech. ”

“While some may disagree with Klein’s approach, his right to academic freedom encompasses the right to manage the content and direction of his course,” the letter read.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.