Cornel West and Conservative Prof. Robert George Write Op-Ed Calling for American Unity

Conservative Princeton University Professor Robert George and Harvard University Professor Cornel West co-wrote an op-ed for the Boston Globe last week in which they called on Americans to set aside their differences and come together for the betterment of the country.

George, a staunch conservative, and West, a socialist, are long-time friends. George and West have brought their friendship and brand of civil discourse around the country on speaking tours. Now, they are urging Americans to mirror their civility so that we can best weather the storms brought on this year by both coronavirus and social unrest.

We need the honesty and courage to speak the truth — including painful truths that unsettle not only our foes but also our friends and, most especially, ourselves.