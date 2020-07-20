PragerU Launches ‘Back the Blue’ Campaign to Support Law Enforcement

PragerU has launched a new campaign called “Back the Blue” this week, encouraging Americans to support their local police officers. Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the campaign in a video Monday, thanking police officers “on behalf of Breitbart Nation” for “doing the hard work that is often so thankless.”

PragerU launched the “Back the Blue” campaign on Monday in response to the overwhelming attack on American policing by left-wing leaders and the mainstream media that has erupted in the United States since the death of George Floyd in May. PragerU is encouraging Americans to defend police officers against the recent attacks by the progressive left.

“So, is the right move to Defund the Police, or to Defend the Police? According to statistics gathered both locally and nationally, we need more investment in our police forces, not less,” PragerU wrote in a press release.

“What could have been an honest conversation about one man’s tragic death quickly became about the burning of police precincts, the toppling of statues, and even a referendum on our Founding Fathers,” Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said in a video supporting the campaign.

“Next came a crime wave where we saw several law enforcement officials lose their lives. Still, some legislators are attempting to minimize rioting and suggesting we need to defund the police, literally depriving of resources America’s finest who keep us safe,” Marlow continued. “This has all led to a massive crime wave that is only going to expand as we’re in this tumultuous election season and tempers are hot.”

At the end of the video, Marlow addressed American police officers directly. “On behalf of Breitbart Nation, I want to say ‘thank you. Thank you for keeping us safe. Thank you for doing the hard work that is often so thankless. And you are doing a job that we often don’t deserve but we absolutely need for the future of our Republic,” Marlow finished.

In a press release, Prager University said that the national “Back the Blue” campaign will encourage Americans to support their police officers.

Police officers put their lives on the line daily to protect our cities and communities, but they are being demonized by the media and the left. They need our support, now more than ever. PragerU is launching a national campaign the week of July 20-24, rallying support for our courageous officers. We are encouraging organizations, influencers, media outlets, and individuals to voice their support online and beyond.



You can learn more about Prager University’s “Back the Blue” campaign here.