Congress to Investigate Top University’s Financial Ties to China, Other Foreign Governments

Congress announced on Monday that it is opening an investigation into the financial ties between America’s top universities and the Chinese government along with other foreign governments. Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, and Yale were amongst the institutions that have been sent letters by Congress that request the release of internal financial documents.

According to a report by the New York Post, several top universities in the United States will now be required to hand over internal documents that pertain to their financial ties with foreign nations.

Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Virginia Foxx (R-NC), and James Comer (R-KY) sent letters on Monday to several top universities regarding their financial ties to foreign nations. The universities in question have one week to provide Congress with unredacted records of their financial exchanges with foreign nations. The letter demands that universities produce records that show all transactions with foreign nations that date back to January 2015.

Over the past several years, several elite American universities have faced criticism over their ties to the Chinese government. In May, The Biden Center at the University of Pennsylvania came under fire over its alleged failure to disclose $70 million in gifts from China between 2017 and 2019.

Breitbart News reported in June that former Harvard chemistry department chair Dr. Charles Lieber had been indicted over his failure to disclose his financial relationship with the Chinese government.

In December 2019, Breitbart News reported that New York University had introduced a pro-communist “civil education” course at their Shanghai campus. Students in the course are required to visit a memorial to those that have died defending China’s Communist Party.

Breitbart News has reported extensively on the Confucius Institute, an education organization backed by the Chinese government that has established partnerships with American universities around the country. Many universities and colleges cut ties with the Confucius Institute after evidence emerged that it was being used by China’s Communist Party to spread their influence throughout the world.

