Princeton President’s Claim that School Is Racist Prompts Federal Probe

The Department of Education announced this week that it is investigating Princeton University in response to a claim by Princeton President Christopher Eisgruber that “racism” is “embedded in the structures” of the university.

“Racist assumptions from the past also remain embedded in structures of the University itself,” Eisgruber wrote on September 2. “For example, Princeton inherits from earlier generations at least nine departments and programs organized around European languages and culture, but only a single, relatively small program in African studies.”

In a letter sent to Princeton, the Department of Education announced that it has launched an investigation into the university’s self-professed culture of racial discrimination. The Department of Education states that Princeton could have violated federal law if the knowingly lied about the extent to which discrimination takes place at the university.

Based on its admitted racism, the U.S. Department of Education (“Department”) is concerned Princeton’s nondiscrimination and equal opportunity assurances in its Program Participation Agreements from at least 2013 to the present may have been false. The Department is further concerned Princeton perhaps knew, or should have known, these assurances were false at the time they were made. Finally, the Department is further concerned Princeton’s many nondiscrimination and equal opportunity claims to students, parents, and consumers in the market for education certificates may have been false, misleading, and actionable substantial misrepresentations in violation of 20 U.S.C. § 1094(c)(3)(B) and 34 CFR 668.71(c). Therefore, the Department’s Office of Postsecondary Education, in consultation with the Department’s Office of the General Counsel, is opening this investigation.

