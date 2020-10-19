Project Veritas Video Shows Google Employee Accusing Company of ‘Playing God’

A new undercover video from investigative journalists at James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas shows a Google employee accusing the company of trying to “play God” with search results and discussing its internal culture of political bias.

In the video, a technical program manager at Google can be heard discussing the tech giant’s often-brazen bias against President Trump and his movement.

“Trump says something, misinformation, you’re gonna delete that because it’s illegal under whatever pretext,” he said. “If a Democratic leader says that, then you’re gonna leave it like that, so I’m like, okay, you’re not following one way or the other. You are just plain and simple trying to play God.”

In another exchange recorded by the undercover journalist, the employee can be heard discussing Google’s ties to China.

GOOGLER: “I can’t keep doing this. Go and teach Chinese people how to do American jobs and come back and get surveilled on the way.” Journalist: “Were you doing that for Google? GOOGLER: “Google, FitBit. Yeah. Those two companies, primarily.” Journalist: “So, you were going there and working for Google in China?” GOOGLER:“Yeah.” Journalist: “Wow. That’s scary. I’m scared they’re gonna start doing stuff like that here.” GOOGLER: “Yeah. And when you have these candid conversations with your friends who are centrist or Republicans, then you wonder, all of a sudden, like, ‘Oh, I should vote for Trump.’”

The Google employee can be heard expressing his dissatisfaction with the “ultra-leftist attitude” at Google, where “your entire existence is questioned.”

“When I worked for Caterpillar or Corning, politics didn’t really matter,” he said. “You just do your job and: ‘Let’s make tractors, let’s make glass.’”

He also recounted events after the 2016 election, when employees were crying in coridoors and taking days of work because of the outcome.

“That kind of stuff — I’m like — are you serious, are you kidding me?” he said.