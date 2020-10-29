Former George Mason Prof. Says Americans Should ‘Topple’ Govt if Trump Wins

A former adjunct professor at George Mason University ignited a backlash on Twitter this week when he argued that Americans need to “actively topple” the government if Donald Trump wins November’s presidential election.

Former George Mason University instructor and academic David A. Walsh came under fire this week for a series of tweets in which he called on Americans to take down the government if President Trump wins reelection next week.

“Here’s the thing: if the worst-case scenario happens next week, Americans don’t need to just “protest.” They need to actively try to topple the government,” Walsh wrote in a tweet.

“Also worth noting that the military has already made it clear that in such a scenario, they’re not going to back Trump,” Walsh added.

Walsh’s faculty profile page is no longer active on George Mason’s website. In a cached version of Walsh’s faculty profile from October 10, he is listed as an adjunct faculty member. His faculty profile claims that he did his dissertation on the “far right and the origins of the American conservative movement.

In a tweet, George Mason Univesity said that Walsh no longer teaches at the university. Moreover, the university wrote that they don’t agree with Walsh’s statements.

“Contrary to earlier reports, @DavidAstinWalsh does not teach for @GeorgeMasonU nor is he a Mason faculty member,” the university wrote in a tweet. “He did teach one class as a part-time instructor last year, but he is no longer an employee of the University. That said, we do not agree with his statement.”

Breitbart News has reached out to Twitter for a comment on Walsh’s tweets. Additionally, Breitbart News has reached out to George Mason University to clarify the status of its relationship with Walsh.

