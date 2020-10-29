Report: U.S. Border Chief Mark Morgan Locked Out of Twitter Account for Border Wall Post

Jack Dorsey on screen in Senate
Pool/AFP/Getty
Lucas Nolan

According to the Federalist, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan was locked out of his Twitter account for a tweet celebrating the success of the U.S. southern border wall.

A recent report from the Federalist states that Twitter has locked CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan out of his Twitter account for posting a tweet praising the effectiveness of the southern border wall in preventing illegal immigration.

Screenshots shared with the Federalist by Morgan show that Morgan’s account was locked on Wednesday afternoon for violating Twitter’s “hateful conduct” policy after Morgan tweeted about the border wall.

Acting DHS Secretary Ken Cuccinelli commented on the account lock:

The Federalist claims that Twitter explained the ban to Morgan in an email, stating: “You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

Discussing the account lock, Morgan told the Federalist: “If you look at the tweet in question again, every mile helps us stop gang members, murderers, and pedophiles from entering our country. It’s just a fact.”

“I’m sure somebody on that Twitter team has heard that everyone that illegally enters are just good people looking for a better way of life,” Morgan said. “The American people ultimately don’t get to hear the truth because someone at Twitter, based on their own ideology, pushed a button to prevent the truth from coming out.”

Morgan has previously shared a number of posts highlighting the effectiveness of border patrol and its achievements, some examples can be seen below:

The Federalist notes that while the CBP commissioners tweets were censored for “hateful conduct,” posts from Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei calling for Israel to be destroyed remain on the platform:

Breitbart News reached out to Twitter for comment.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.