Twitter’s Censors Pamela Geller

Twitter has censored another prominent conservative as part of its so-called election integrity efforts, this time author and secularist campaigner Pamela Geller.

“I am sure the Biden crime syndicate has multiple pathways to the Presidency without any of the States #Stopthesteal,” quipped Geller on Twitter.

Her tweet was posted in response to a reported quote from Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon, who said “we continue to have multiple pathways to 270 electoral votes,” without Pennsylvania and Florida.

In response, Twitter hid Geller’s tweet behind a warning label alleging “some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

Twitter also added a link to Geller’s tweet encouraging users to “learn more about US 2020 election security efforts.

Commenting on the censorship, Geller called Twitter’s actions “sick,” and warned the tech company would face a reckoning.

“OMG @twitter stop. You are really sick. And yeah, I get why you so desperate for Biden to win. But he won’t.”

“You aren’t safe,” Geller warned Twitter. “Not anymore. There will be a reckoning. Of this, I am sure.”

On the eve of the election, Twitter censored yet another tweet from President Donald Trump criticizing a Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania, allowing ballots to be counted up to four days after the election.

As Breitbart News’ Lucas Nolan reported:

Twitter added a label to the tweet which reads: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process. Learn more.” Twitter users were also unable to reply to the tweet, favorite it, or share it. Many have resorted to posting screenshots of the tweet to share it with followers. When scrolling through the President’s timeline, users were also unable to see the tweet at all without clicking a warning from Twitter acknowledging that it may be misleading. Twitter has also disabled its retweet feature for some time, forcing users to quote tweet the post if they wanted to share it on their timelines.

Earlier today, Twitter also censored the Philly GOP account, which was posting reports of alleged irregular activity at polling locations across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania.

