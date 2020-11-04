Cal State Chico to Host Support Group for Students Struggling with Election Anxiety

California State University-Chico will host a support group this week for students suffering from anxiety over election results. Other universities and colleges around the nation announced in October that they were offering support and counseling services to students experiencing anxiety over the election.

According to a report by Campus Reform, Cal State Chico is hosting a support group this week for students that are experiencing anxiety as a result of the presidential election. The event, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, was designed to serve as an opportunity to voice their feelings about the election results.

“Disappointments happen…Whether it’s a worldwide pandemic wrecking all your plans, the results of a critical political election, or relationships gone awry, it can be hard to stay positive and motivated with so much going on,” the event’s description reads. “Join us for a discussion with the CCLC to discuss maintaining positivity, not losing steam, and finding support during difficult times.”

CSU-Chico College Republicans President Michael Curry said that the event is an indictment of his peers. “The fact that Chico State feels that students are not able to emotionally handle the results of the election is pathetic…I don’t know how an institution could feel proud of producing graduates at such a level of immaturity,” Curry said. “Chico State is more focused on sheltering their students from the real world than producing productive members of society.”

Breitbart News reported on Monday that the University of Michigan has offered specialized counseling services to its students that are struggling with anxiety over the election. However, a report from the university’s student newspaper revealed that students at the well-funded public institution have to wait nearly a month for an appointment with a campus therapist.

