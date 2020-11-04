Journalists, Verified Leftists Melt Down on Social Media over Trump Election Remarks

President Donald Trump spoke in the early hours of Nov 4, declaring he is on course to win the 2020 election, and promising to take any contested result to the Supreme Court.

Journalists from the corporate media as well as NeverTrump pundits took to Twitter to express their outrage in response.

“This is the equivalent of seizing the radio station and broadcasting propaganda,” wrote podcaster and former Obama staffer Ben Rhodes.

This is the equivalent of seizing the radio station and broadcasting propaganda. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 4, 2020

“An outrageous, authoritarian lie,” was CNN White House correspondent John Harwood’s assessment of Trump’s claims of victory.

Trump just said “we did win the election” an outrageous, authoritarian lie — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 4, 2020

“This is what dictators do. Stop.” said NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss.

Trump claiming a victory he never won, and saying he will take it to the Supreme Court. This is what dictators do. Stop. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) November 4, 2020

“This is unbelievable” said Piers Morgan.

This is unbelievable.

Trump has claimed victory, branded the election a ‘major fraud on the American public’ & demanded no more votes be counted. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 4, 2020

“An unprecedented assault on American democracy, demanding millions of Americans are denied their votes, & it’s an absolute disgrace,” continued Morgan.

President Trump has just launched an unprecedented assault on American democracy, demanding millions of Americans are denied their votes, & it’s an absolute disgrace. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 4, 2020

“Disgusting and shameful,” said NeverTrump pundit Jonah Goldberg.

The President of the United States pretending that the night was going his way until the election was stolen from him is disgusting and shameful. Just wait for the votes for ffs. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) November 4, 2020

President Trump is “attacking the legal and legitimate voting process,” said NBC White House correspondent Geoff Bennett.

President Trump, in his remarks from the East Room, is attacking the legal and legitimate vote counting process. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) November 4, 2020

“President Trump has falsely claimed he won the 2020 election,” said an NPR account.

#BREAKING: President Trump has falsely claimed that he has won the 2020 election. That is wrong. Millions of votes are still being counted in key states. https://t.co/ptAwipFIyk — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) November 4, 2020

“If there was ever a moment for Trump’s most shameless enablers—you know who you are—to draw a line and defend the institutions of our country, this would be it,” said MSNBC chief political correspondent Tim Alberta.

“The president is subverting democracy. He is attempting to delegitimize hundreds of thousands of legally cast votes.”

If there was ever a moment for Trump's most shameless enablers—you know who you are—to draw a line and defend the institutions of our country, this would be it. The president is subverting democracy. He is attempting to delegitimize hundreds of thousands of legally cast votes. — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) November 4, 2020

“It’s the worst possible lie from a sitting president, claiming victory before all of the ballots are counted,” said MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Alene.

Trump kicks off his 2:20am presser by claiming, even though it’s untrue, that the election was stolen from him. It’s the worst possible lie from a sitting president, claiming victory before all of the ballots are counted. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 4, 2020

“This is why people are boarding up the stores,” said CBS This Morning host Gayle King.

"This is why people are boarding up the stores": @gayleking says President Trump sent a "dangerous" message to his supporters with false claims about the election results that have "already planted the seed that this election has been stolen from him" https://t.co/fxHKy8hSEp pic.twitter.com/tCnKYww2JV — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 4, 2020

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. His new book, #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election, which contains exclusive interviews with sources inside Google, Facebook, and other tech companies, is currently available for purchase.