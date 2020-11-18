U. of Michigan Launches ‘George Floyd’ Scholarship

The University of Michigan announced this week that it has named a scholarship after George Floyd, who died in police custody in May. The scholarship, which will formally be called the “George Floyd Memorial Scholarship Fund,” was established after a contribution from an alumnus.

According to a report by the College Fix, the University of Michigan recently established a scholarship fund in George Floyd’s name. Floyd died during an arrest after officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

The scholarship was established after a suggestion by university alumnus Marchell Willian, who also contributed the first donation to fund the program. The university has not disclosed the amount that Willian donated to the fund.

Susan M. Collins, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, said that the scholarship was part of a series of initiatives that were adopted by the university to promote diversity and inclusion.

“At the University of Michigan, we have a long history of offering programs and activities designed to advance our core values of diversity, equity and inclusion,” Collins said. “The initiatives we are adding will build on the extensive and ongoing work all across our campus.”

A spokesperson for the university said on Monday that further details, such as the amount of the scholarship and what students will be eligible recipients, have yet to be announced.

