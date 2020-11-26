U. of Iowa Prof Elizabeth Pearce Offers Thanksgiving Meals to Students Stuck on Campus

A professor at the University of Iowa has offered Thanksgiving meals to students that are stuck on campus as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Professor Elizabeth Pearce received an outpouring of praise and support after her message to her students went viral.

According to a report by Good Morning America, Professor Elizabeth Pearce of the University of Iowa went viral this week after she offered Thanksgiving meals to students that will spend the holiday on campus due to the pandemic.

In the email, Pearce said that she wanted to offer a home-cooked family dinner to students that had chosen to stay on campus over the holiday weekend.

Good morning. I know this has been a difficult time for a lot of you — some of you have had Covid, some of you are currently in quarantine, and some of you may not be able to go home for Thanksgiving as you have family members who are socially distancing. I don’t want anyone to feel alone at Thanksgiving, or to miss out on a homecooked family dinner, so I want to invite you to share my Thanksgiving dinner. I’ve talked with my kids and we would be happy to make extra portions of everything and drop it by your apartment or residence (as long as its within a 20 mile radius0. Since we’re all socially distancing we would leave it outside and not have physical contact with you.

Pearce said that she plans to prepare the meals with the help of her children, who will utilize facial coverings during meal preparation. The professor even offered students various dishes to choose from and a “vegan option.”

I truly want you to take me up on this offer if you are in town. As I mentioned, my kids have been socially distancing and we will make the food wearing masks to reduce the likelihood of anything being spread. My youngest daughter is vegan so there’ll be a vegan option. Check out the menu below. If you are socially distancing with a roommate or significant other, I’ll be happy to drop off two or even three portions.

