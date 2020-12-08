Brazilian Airline GOL Will Resume Boeing 737 Max Flights This Week

The Brazilian airline GOL will resume Boeing 737 Max passenger flights on Wednesday. The flights will mark the fleet’s first passenger flight in nearly two years. The 737 Max fleet was grounded by aviation officials around the world after two fatal crashes that occurred in 2018 and 2019.
According to a report by CNN, Boeing’s troubled 737 Max fleet will see its official return to the airways on Wednesday. As of this week, the United States and Brazil are the only two nations that have officially approved the fleet to return to commercial flights.
GOL CEO Paulo Kakinoff argued that he is excited to see the 737 Max return to the airways because the fleet is one of the “most efficient” aircraft in the history of air travel.
“I’m not going to say, ‘We’re done, good enough, move on,’” Sullenberger said. “People are going to fly on it and I will probably be one of them,” he added. “The updated MAX will probably be as safe as the (previous model) 737 NG when they are done with it. But it’s not as good as it should be.”
Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.