U. of Kentucky Will Raise Housing Costs in 2021 Despite Pandemic

The University of Kentucky announced this week that it will increase on-campus housing costs for both undergraduate and graduate students in 2021.

According to a report by a local ABC affiliate, the University of Kentucky will increase on-campus housing costs for the 2021 and 2021 academic years. Tuition at the University of Kentucky is $12,360 each year for residents of the state of Kentucky and $30,680 for non-residents.

Housing at the University of Kentucky can cost as much as $5,259 per student each semester. However, the cost of a semester varies based on the size of the room and the building.

This week, the board of trustees announced in a letter that it has approved a three percent increase for all on-campus housing options. The increase will apply to both undergraduate and graduate students that live on campus.

"The 2021-22 proposed rates for university-constructed undergraduate housing reflect a 3.0 percent increase for undergraduate housing. Break housing and early move-in rates increase 3.6-3.8 percent," the letter reads. "The 2021-22 proposed rates for university-constructed graduate and apartment housing reflect a 3.0 percent increase. The daily rate increase is 2.3-3.0 percent." In addition to rising housing costs, undergraduate students are required to purchase a costly dining plan. The lowest tier dining plan available to students costs over $1,500 each semester. "All students living in undergraduate residence halls are required to purchase a dining plan, with the exception of University Flats. The dining rates and plans are based on the agreement with the university's dining partner. The 2021-22 dining rates reflect an average increase of 3.1 percent," the letter continues.

