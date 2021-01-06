Police: Columbia U. Vice President Sexually Assaulted 11-Year-Old Girl

Marcelo Velez, the vice president for campus development at Columbia University, was arrested on Tuesday on charges that he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl.

Marcelo Velez, a vice president in charge of a campus expansion in West Harlem, New York, allegedly sexually assaulted a young girl on January 2 in a guest room in his home in New Jersey. Shortly after the alleged altercation, Velez left the premises to play golf.

In a statement, Columbia University said that Velez has been placed on administrative leave pending the criminal investigation into his conduct. “We have placed Mr. Velez on administrative leave and will cooperate fully with law enforcement officials investigating this matter,” a university spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

