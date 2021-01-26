NFL Players Endorse Amazon Unionization

NFL players have endorsed Amazon warehouse workers’ union drive at a facility in Bessemer, Alabama. The players released a video where they talked about how unionizing can improve wages, benefits, and working conditions at Amazon.

Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama, will begin voting on what could become the tech giant’s first union next month. Meanwhile, the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), the union that represents NFL players, has endorsed their union plans.

“We know that taking a vote on such an important decision can be difficult, especially in an economic climate where people are worried about their jobs,” said JC Tretter of the Cleveland Browns. “But remember that we are part of the union that has the power to protect our workers, and our rights.”

Watch Below:

“We know the importance of collective bargaining, and how it can bring us better wages, better benefits, and better working conditions,” continued Tretter. “Everyone deserves to have a voice, and we are proud that you’re even considering taking the step top unionize.”

“Remember that this union stands behind you, and are inspired by your actions,” he added.

NFL linebacker Lorenzo Alexander echoed those sentiments, stating, “I’ve been active member of my union for the past ten years, and understand that taking a vote on such an important decision can be difficult, especially in an economic culture where people are worried about their jobs.”

“But I find comfort and conviction knowing that being a part of a union can protect our workers and our rights, especially during these unprecedented times,” he added.

Michael Thomas, a safety for the Houston Texans, also chimed in, stating, “I applaud ya’ll for trying to unionize.”

“And I understand how important it is to try to make a decision like this, and it’s such during a difficult time during a pandemic, but understand we are part of a union, and our job is to protect our workers,” added Thomas.

Union organizers are building their union drive around the themes of the Black Lives Matter movement, according to a report by the New York Times.

Amazon is reportedly seeking to postpone the unionization vote in Alabama, and is fighting back against federal labor authorities’ decision to allow mail-in voting. Amazon claims it has created a “safe, confidential and convenient proposal for associates to vote on-site, which is in the best interest of all parties—associate convenience, vote fidelity and timeliness of vote count.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.