USPS Unveils Next Generation Mail Truck to Mixed Reactions

The United States Postal Service recently revealed a new set of electric and gas-powered delivery trucks set to replace their current delivery fleet. The design showed off this week drew mixed reactions on social media.

Gizmodo reports that officials at the USPS revealed at a press conference on Tuesday that the agency has awarded a $482 million contract to the Wisconsin-based firm Oshkosh Defense to produce a new fleet of mail delivery trucks that are scheduled to be rolled out in 2023.

However, the design of the vehicles has drawn mixed reactions on social media, with some embracing what they believe is a futuristic and sleek look, while others compare it to a “clown car.”

USPS delivery vehicles haven’t been updated since 1994 so it’s unsurprising that a new update would take a drastic design approach. Oshkosh’s plans for the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) include many features that current mail trucks lack, such as air bags, but the design has been panned by some.

Politico’s transportation reporter Sam Mintz tweeted about the new design

This is the new next-gen USPS delivery vehicle coming to your neighborhood by 2023 pic.twitter.com/WkEd3VkHkU — Sam Mintz (@samjmintz) February 23, 2021

Many were quick to express their opinions about the design, including New York Times tech reporter Mike Isaac:

looks like shit — rat king (@MikeIsaac) February 23, 2021

Tall, boxy with low clearance. Those should do wonderful in the snow and ice… — Jonathan Sabin (@jonathanwsabin) February 23, 2021

This is how I would draw a car. That is not a plus for this design — I’m here live. I’m not a cat. ✈️🚂🚘 (@BrMNCA) February 23, 2021

i won’t make fun of the kind of ugly usps delivery vehicle i won’t make fun of the kind of ugly usps delivery vehicle i won’t make fun of the kind of ugly usps delivery vehicle i won’t make fun of th — the paisan next door (@doinkpatrol) February 23, 2021

The new trucks will include air conditioning, heat, an advanced 360-degree camera system, and a rear-collision avoidance system.

The vehicles will also be a combination of battery-electric and internal combustion-powered vehicles which will be retrofitted to meet advances in electric vehicle technology.

Postmaster General and USPS Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy said in a statement:

As the American institution that binds our country together, the U.S. Postal Service can have a bright and modern future if we make investments today that position us for excellence tomorrow. The NGDV program expands our capacity for handling more package volume and supports our carriers with cleaner and more efficient technologies, more amenities, and greater comfort and security as they deliver every day on behalf of the American people.

Between 50,000 and more than 100,000 of the mail trucks are expected to be ordered over the life of the contract.

