Microsoft Hack Goes Global as Organizations Rush to Secure Systems

A cyberattack on Microsoft’s email software Exchange has turned into a global cybersecurity crisis as hackers rush to infect as many networks as possible before companies can secure their computer systems.

The Seattle Times reports that the recent hack of Microsoft’s business email software has now become a global security crisis as hackers continue to infect computer systems worldwide.

Microsoft recently warned customers that it believes a Chinese-stated backed hacking group, referred to as Hafnium, has used four previously undisclosed security flaws in Microsoft’s Exchange Server enterprise email product in an attempt to steal private information.

Microsoft stated that the group exploited the software in an attempt to steal information from a number of U.S.-based organizations including law firms and defense contractors but also appeared to target infectious disease researchers and policy think tanks.

Microsoft claims that it has since patched the exploits but experts stated that the detection and cleanup process will be a huge effort for the thousands of state and city governments, school districts, financial institutions, fire and police departments, and other organizations.

Now, it’s being reported that the hack has affected at least 60,000 users worldwide, according to a former senior U.S. official with knowledge of the investigation. Many of the victims appear to be businesses targeted by hackers as Microsoft worked to shut down the hack.

The European Banking Authority became one of the latest victims of the hack as it stated on Sunday that access to personal data through emails held on the Microsoft server may have been compromised. Others identified as victims of the hack include banks, electric providers, and even an ice cream company.

The rapidly escalating attack came just months after the SolarWinds breach by suspected Russian hackers and has drawn the concern of U.S. national security officials partly because the hackers were able to hit so many victims so quickly.

Researchers now believe that the perpetrators of the Microsoft hack were able to automate the process, targeting tens of thousands of new victims around the world in a matter of days.

