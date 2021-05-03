Social Media Mocks Elon Musk’s Request for ‘SNL’ Skit Suggestions

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk received widespread backlash after it was reported that the tech billionaire would be hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live, and was widely ridiculed after asking for skit suggestions on social media.

SFGate reports that Saturday Night Live has come under fire for the recent “controversial” decision to have Tesla CEO Elon Musk host its next episode on May 8. Musk seems excited about the opportunity and as usual, has turned to Twitter to generate more publicity and public reaction about the appearance.

Musk recently asked his followers for suggestions for “skits” to perform on SNL while suggesting a few ideas of his own — which were immediately mocked. One suggestion from Musk was a parody of the Marvel superhero Iron Man called “Irony Man” which Musk explained, “defeats villains using the power of irony.”

This tweet alone received 4,500 quote tweets as of last night and around 113,000 likes. One of the top responses to the tweet criticized Musk for his recent move to Texas.

Others told Musk to stop comparing himself to the Marvel superhero who is a “good guy” while Musk is “definitely not.”

Another Musk suggestion was “Baby Shark & Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank.” The reactions to this skit idea were quite clear:

Another Musk suggestion was simply “Woke James Bond” without any further added context or explanation.

Once again, in between users begging Musk to send them free Dogecoin cryptocurrency, the response to the idea was not particularly enthusiastic:

A large number of responses are related to the Dogecoin cryptocurrency solely due to Musk tweeting about the craze in recent weeks:

Breitbart News will be providing more updates on Musk’s appearance on Saturday Night Live on May 8.

