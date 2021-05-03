Social Media Mocks Elon Musk’s Request for ‘SNL’ Skit Suggestions

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk received widespread backlash after it was reported that the tech billionaire would be hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live, and was widely ridiculed after asking for skit suggestions on social media.

SFGate reports that Saturday Night Live has come under fire for the recent “controversial” decision to have Tesla CEO Elon Musk host its next episode on May 8. Musk seems excited about the opportunity and as usual, has turned to Twitter to generate more publicity and public reaction about the appearance.

Musk recently asked his followers for suggestions for “skits” to perform on SNL while suggesting a few ideas of his own — which were immediately mocked. One suggestion from Musk was a parody of the Marvel superhero Iron Man called “Irony Man” which Musk explained, “defeats villains using the power of irony.”

Irony Man – defeats villains using the power of irony — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

This tweet alone received 4,500 quote tweets as of last night and around 113,000 likes. One of the top responses to the tweet criticized Musk for his recent move to Texas.

How about a skit where a selfish billionaire has a tantrum and makes a showy to-do about moving his factory to another state, but that new state is so dysfunctional it has a third-world power grid and runs out of electricity to run his factories and cars? That would be hilarious. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) May 2, 2021

Others told Musk to stop comparing himself to the Marvel superhero who is a “good guy” while Musk is “definitely not.”

Don't compare yourself to Iron Man. Iron Man is a good guy. Youre definitely not @elonmusk — This Isn't Normal (@thisisntnormall) May 2, 2021

Another Musk suggestion was “Baby Shark & Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank.” The reactions to this skit idea were quite clear:

wow so this is gonna be the worst SNL in decades, huh? — Quinton Reviews 🎬 (@Q_Review) May 1, 2021

So now is the time for anyone who called this guy a genius to profusely apologize. — ReloadLastSave on Twitch? Maybe. I'll never tell. (@RealHintKeeper) May 2, 2021

The only comedy you're capable of is convincing other idiots that you're a genius — Bill Bones (@BillZoeker) May 2, 2021

Another Musk suggestion was simply “Woke James Bond” without any further added context or explanation.

Woke James Bond

SNL May 8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

Once again, in between users begging Musk to send them free Dogecoin cryptocurrency, the response to the idea was not particularly enthusiastic:

Did you just call yourself a woke Jame Bo- pic.twitter.com/6H1V0swjPy — Sx (@Sadafoxo) May 2, 2021

musk to the writers room rn "so he says 'my pronouns? they're bond/james' haha do you get it guys?" — Kate Bernadette (@snimmiTetaK) May 3, 2021

A large number of responses are related to the Dogecoin cryptocurrency solely due to Musk tweeting about the craze in recent weeks:

doge james bond — 👟 (@47snk) May 1, 2021

Breitbart News will be providing more updates on Musk’s appearance on Saturday Night Live on May 8.

