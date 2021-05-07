Twitter Is Adding a ‘Tip Jar’ to Reward Selected ‘Creators’

Twitter has announced a new feature called “Tip Jar” this week that makes it easy for users to send money to their favorite “creators” on the Twitter platform. Only certain accounts will be able to utilize the Tip Jar feature to make money, including journalists, experts, and nonprofits selected by the Masters of the Universe.

CNBC reports that Twitter introduced its Tip Jar feature on Thursday, allowing users to send money to their favorite creators on the platform. In a blog post, the company stated: “This is a first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter — with money.”

Users will be able to connect their Twitter accounts with Tip Jar to Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal or Venmo. Twitter will take no cut of money sent via the feature. Those who use Twitter in English on iOS and Android can start sending money now, but only certain accounts selected by the platform will be able to add the Tip Jar feature to their profile to accept payments. Twitter claims that approved accounts will include creators, journalists, experts, and nonprofits.

The new feature appears to be part of a larger effort by Jack Dorsey’s company to build features at a faster rate in order to grow its user base to 315 million daily active users by the end of 2023. Recently, the company launched its Clubhouse clone feature, Spaces, that allows users to join virtual rooms where they can engage in real-time audio conversations with others.

Tip Jar comes after a challenging week for Twitter which has seen its stock fall by more than 17 percent since April 29 when the company reports its first-quarter earnings. In the report, Twitter missed on analysts’ user growth expectations and the company provided lower revenue guidance for the second quarter than previously anticipated.

