Dictionary.com Adds Definitions for ‘Long COVID,’ ‘Deplatform,’ ‘Asshat’

Dictionary.com has added over 300 new words and definitions to its website, including “long COVID,” “deplatform,” and “asshat.”

Dictionary.com announced that it has added to its website over 300 new words and terms, many of which appear to be nothing more than social justice slang and internet lingo, showcasing the manner in which language has devolved over time.

Moreover, Dictionary.com adding these types of words and phrases is significant, as the site is one of the world’s leading resource for looking up definitions, and the company’s lexicon also provides definitions for Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant — meaning that one can now ask Alexa to define “asshat,” and actually get an answer.

Here is a list of some of Dictionary.com’s new additions and their definitions:

asshat — a foolish, annoying, or contemptible person; asshole. Aunt Jemima — Slang: Disparaging and Offensive. A Black woman considered by other Black people to be subservient to or to curry favor with white people. Black Code — (in the ex-Confederate states) any code of law that defined and especially limited the rights of formerly enslaved African Americans in the period immediately following the Civil War. content warning — a stated warning that the content of the immediately following text, video, etc., may upset or offend some people. cultural appropriation — the adoption, usually without acknowledgment, of cultural identity markers from subcultures or minority communities into mainstream culture by people with a relatively privileged status. deplatform — to prohibit (a person or people) from sharing their views in a public forum, especially by banning a user from posting on a social media website or application. long COVID — a condition characterized by symptoms or health problems that linger or first appear after supposed recovery from an acute phase of COVID-19 infection. long hauler — Pathology. A person who experiences symptoms or health problems that linger or first appear after supposed recovery from an associated acute illness or active infection. shitshow — a chaotic event or situation, often one that turns out badly; a person or thing that is a total mess, failure, or disaster. side hustle — a job or occupation that brings in extra money beyond one’s regular job and main source of income. snack — Slang. A sexy and physically attractive person; hottie. trap house — Slang. A place where illicit drugs are bought, sold, or used. zaddy — an attractive man who is also stylish, charming, and self-confident.

