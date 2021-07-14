Did You Post Something Stupid? Twitter Will Let You Turn Off Comments at Any Time

Twitter’s latest change to its platform allows users to turn off replies to a tweet after they’ve posted it, helping them to avoid criticism or controversy. The ability to turn off replies will help users, including verified leftist pundits, avoid the dreaded “ratio,” in which a bad tweet’s replies far outweigh its likes and retweets.

Engadget reports that Twitter has introduced yet another new feature to its platform. Over the past year, Twitter has introduced a number of features allowing users to curate who can reply to their tweets, for instance only allowing users that they follow to reply. The new feature comes despite the company’s failure to add an edit feature, the one thing universally desired by its userbase.

Now, it’s adding a new feature that allows users to change who can comment on their posts after they’ve already been posted. All users need to do now after posting a tweet is tap on the ellipsis button at the top right corner of their post and choose the option that says “Change who can reply.”

In August last year, the company launched its reply-limiting feature across the platform giving all users access to it. The rollout of that feature lets users choose who replies to their tweets, and this latest addition gives users even more control over the discussion in their replies.

It will also allow users to avoid harsh criticism of tweets they’ve already posted and avoid the dreaded Twitter “ratio” in which a reply to a tweet receives more replies than likes or retweets. It will also prevent replies mocking the original tweet, which often receive more likes and retweets than the original post.

The new feature appears to be part of Twitter’s efforts to “increase the health of public conversation,” which CEO Jack Dorsey previously said is his company’s singular objective.

Read more at Endgadget here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com