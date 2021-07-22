YouTube Censors Videos Posted by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro over Coronavirus ‘Misinformation’

Google-Owned YouTube has reportedly censored videos from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s channel for allegedly spreading coronavirus misinformation. The Masters of the Universe claimed that a “careful review” of Bolsonaro’s channel resulted in censoring videos that disagree with world health experts.

Axios reports that the Google-owned video platform YouTube has removed videos from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s channel this week, alleging that he engaged in spreading misinformation related to the coronavirus pandemic.

YouTube said that a “careful review” of the Brazilian president’s channel found rule breaches concerning comments about face masks and the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as a treatment for coronavirus.

“Our rules do not allow content that states that hydroxychloroquine and/or ivermectin are effective in treating or preventing COVID-19, that states there is a cure for the disease, or says that masks do not work to prevent the spread of the virus,” YouTube said in a statement.

Last year, both Twitter and Facebook removed videos of Bolsonaro for breaching their terms of use after he made statements that were at odds with recommendations from global public health experts.

Bolsonaro’s YouTube channel regularly hosts weekly national addresses, musical events, and conversations with ministers. Bolsonaro regularly takes questions from viewers on the channel and has openly stated his doubts about the severity of coronavirus, the foolishness of lockdowns and stay-at-home measures, and the efficacy of drugs such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin for the treatment of coronavirus.

Read more at Axios here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com