Twitter Says It Banned Election Audit Accounts for ‘Spam’

Twitter is claiming that the real reason it banned six accounts dedicated to the audit of 2020 election ballots in Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada and Pennsylvania is because the accounts were “spamming” the platform.

The banned accounts included @ArizonaAudit, @Audit_PA, @AuditGeorgia, @AuditNevada, @AuditWisconsin, and @AuditWarRoom.

The bans came on on the same day that Congress began its partisan, Democrat-led Jan 6th proceedings, a day after PayPal announced it would work with law enforcement to monitor “extremists,” and a day after an online counter-terrorism organization of which Twitter is a member announced it would shift its focus from Islamic extremism to the “far right.”

A spokeswoman for the company claimed that the accounts were “permanently suspended for violating the Twitter rules on platform manipulation and spam.”

Twitter’s rules state that operating multiple accounts with overlapping use cases, such as identical or similar personas or substantially similar content, is prohibited.

As Breitbart News reported yesterday, the bans came as Republicans intensify efforts to audit ballots in 2020 swing states.