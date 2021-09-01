Laura Loomer Launches Primary Challenge Against Rep. Dan Webster

Laura Loomer, who ran a high-profile campaign against Florida Democrat Rep. Lois Frankel in 2020, announced today that she will launch a primary challenge against Rep. Dan Webster in Florida’s 11th congressional district.

Loomer ran in Florida’s 21st congressional district last year, which include Palm Beach, home to Donald Trump. Rep. Webster, the 89th speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, has represented Florida’s 11th district in the U.S. Congress since 2011.

The 11th district is a deep red Republican district, rated +15 Republican by the Cook Partisan Voter index. In 2020, the Democrat contender for the seat, Dana Cottrell, lost by 33 percentage points.

Loomer won a highly contested Republican primary to face off against Rep. Lois Frankel in 2020, has positioned herself as a vocal opponent of the power of Big Tech companies. She won her primary despite being deplatformed from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, PayPal, Stripe, Uber, and Lyft.

Loomer filed multiple lawsuits against the tech giants, including Twitter and Facebook. She also filed a lawsuit against the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), arguing that they colluded with Twitter and defamed her in order to have her banned from the platform.

None of these cases resulted in a favorable finding for Loomer. It is notoriously difficult to sue tech companies in the United States for wrongful account termination, as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act gives them wide-ranging legal immunity in cases arising from content moderation decisions. Loomer has said she will make Section 230 reform a priority if elected to Congress.

In a press release announcing her primary challenge, Loomer criticized Rep. Webster as a “do-nothing Republican” for not casting a vote during the second House impeachment trial of President Trump in January 2021. At the time, Rep. Webster cited family medical reasons for not attending the vote.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.