Social Media Users Mock Facebook’s Catastrophic Outage

Following the catastrophic outage of Facebook services including WhatsApp and Instagram that lasted about seven hours, users took to Twitter to mock the social media giant.

Breitbart News recently reported that tech giant Facebook suffered an outage of its services yesterday for about seven hours. Facebook blamed the issue on a “faulty configuration change” and was forced to send employees to data centers to reset certain servers and bring the site back online. The workers reportedly couldn’t even enter secure areas with their ID cards as the security system was offline as well.

During the outage of services, users flocked to Twitter to ridicule the tech giant for the extended downtime, here are just a few of the memes posted:

Instagram and Facebook users checking out Twitter while they’re down pic.twitter.com/MGZoRYmRXl — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 4, 2021

Facebook is down so I stopped by to see what Twitter is up too #facebookdown memes pic.twitter.com/W9SFkpyQwy — Mayda (@MaydaD) October 4, 2021

Current situation of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iHdOeu29x0 — Bhaskar Soni (@Bhaskarsoni07) October 5, 2021

Boomers when Facebook is down and they can’t spam chain letters and post 2004 memes pic.twitter.com/EQ6eAyaTlv — Jugs (@jokesdepartment) October 4, 2021

Twitter trolls the dead and down platforms All facebook media include Instagram, whatsapp, facebook pic.twitter.com/Y1LfEPsN8p — Dharma Sena Reddy Narala (@itsmeDharma) October 5, 2021

Facebook, Instagram and whatsApp are back, he fixed it. pic.twitter.com/MzEXaRzbkc — Saffronist (@saffronactivist) October 5, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg trying to fix WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook at same time pic.twitter.com/DoAxNY835q — Waleed Rezk (@WR2216) October 4, 2021

Instagram and Facebook users who don’t use Twitter: pic.twitter.com/0ANAWhGR2w — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) October 4, 2021

Even the official Twitter account poked fun at the massive influx of users to its platform following the Facebook outage:

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

