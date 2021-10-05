Social Media Users Mock Facebook’s Catastrophic Outage

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a combined Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. Zuckerberg, 33, was called to testify after it was reported that 87 million …
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Lucas Nolan

Following the catastrophic outage of Facebook services including WhatsApp and Instagram that lasted about seven hours, users took to Twitter to mock the social media giant.

Breitbart News recently reported that tech giant Facebook suffered an outage of its services yesterday for about seven hours. Facebook blamed the issue on a “faulty configuration change” and was forced to send employees to data centers to reset certain servers and bring the site back online. The workers reportedly couldn’t even enter secure areas with their ID cards as the security system was offline as well.

During the outage of services, users flocked to Twitter to ridicule the tech giant for the extended downtime, here are just a few of the memes posted:

Even the official Twitter account poked fun at the massive influx of users to its platform following the Facebook outage:

