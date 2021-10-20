Google Allows McAuliffe Campaign to Create Fake News Headlines for Search Ads

In what the Washington Post unthreateningly describes as a “new political ad strategy,” Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe’s campaign is manipulating Google’s ad platform to insert fake news headlines on links to news stories relevant to the election — and Google is allowing it.

Google and other tech giants have loudly trumpeted their campaigns against “misinformation” and “fake news” in recent years, but this is another reminder that the tech giants will turn a blind eye when Democrats use technological tools to spread their own variety of misinformation.

The McAuliffe campaign has used Google’s ad platform to insert its own headlines above links to stories from the Washington Post and Axios, headlines that neither news organization ever published. These stories are then pushed to the top of users’ Google search results as promoted links.

Even the partisan Democrat newspaper the Washington Post noted that the tactic “raised concern” from media experts.

Via the Washington Post:

…the ad includes titles written by the campaign, which are subtly different from the original search engine headlines written by the publications, and appear in the same format as a headline would appear in a search result.

An Axios article with the title “Virginia Governor’s race features Taylor Swift,” appears in Google search results, for instance, but the McAuliffe campaign opted for a different title in its paid advertising link to the same article: “Glenn Youngkin – Betrayed Taylor Swift.” …