Outzucked: Facebook Could Be Forced to Purchase ‘Meta’ Trademark for $20 Million

Facebook recently rebranded itself as “Meta,” but apparently failed to finalize the trademark on the name. Now, a small PC manufacturer that has been using the name for a year and recently filed for the trademark is willing to cancel its application — for $20 million.

TMZ reports that it appears as if Facebook did not entirely do its due diligence when rebranding as “Meta,” as another company is already a few steps ahead of the tech giant in gaining the trademark for the name.

In August, the founders of the custom PC making firm Meta PC filed to trademark the word “Meta” in relation to all computers, tablets, software, laptops, and more items relating to technology. The founders of the company, Joe Darger and Zack Shutt, have been operating Meta PC for just over a year and recently filed the documents to formally trademark the brand.

Meta PC has yet to be officially approved in its quest to trademark the name Meta but they still have a significant lead on Facebook if they attempt to claim the name for its Facebook rebrand. Darker and Shutt have said if Facebook wants the name that badly, they’re willing to cancel their trademark request — for $20 million.

Darger and Shutt believe that giving up their brand name and trademark will mean that they’ll have to completely rebrand their company. Meta PC has already seen a 5,000 percent increase in followers across their social media channels since Facebook’s announced the name change.

However, a TMZ source believes that Facebook (Meta) thinks that they already have the rights necessary to adopt the “Meta” trademark for all of their goods and services which could put an end to Darger and Shutt’s plans.

Read more at TMZ here.

