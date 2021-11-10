Twitter Blacklists Newsmax White House Correspondent Emerald Robinson

Emerald Robinson, the White House correspondent for conservative cable news channel Newsmax, has been permanently banned from Twitter for violating its policies around commentary on coronavirus vaccines.

Robinson, previously the chief White House correspondent for the One America News Network, was a major conservative influencer on the platform, with over four hundred thousand followers.

In 2019, Robinson played a role in exposing establishment conservatives for taking money from Big Tech companies.

A Twitter exchange between Robinson and Jonah Goldberg, then an editor for National Review, led to Goldberg admitting that the establishment conservative magazine’s policy arm, the National Review Institute, took money from Google.

Twitter has confirmed that Robinson “was permanently suspended for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.”

The ban occurred shortly after Robinson returned to activity on the platform after a seven-day suspension from the platform for violating the same policy.

Pressure is mounting against tech companies to crack down on anyone who objects to coronavirus vaccines. The CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, recently denounced spreaders of “misinformation” about COVID-19 vaccines as “criminals.”

Bourla made the comments on the Atlantic Council’s “Front Page” podcast, where Atlantic Council CEO Frederick Kempe agreed that such people “should be treated as criminals.”

Before her ban, Robinson urged followers to subscribe to her newsletter on Substack, where she posts news and commentary about political issues, before her anticipated removal from Twitter.

As an organization, Newsmax has supported the use of coronavirus vaccines.

“Newsmax strongly believes and has reported that the Covid 19 vaccines are safe and effective,” said the organization in a statement. “We do not believe the vaccines contain any toxic materials or tracking markers, and such false claims have never been reported on Newsmax.”

Breitbart News has reached out to Twitter for comment.

